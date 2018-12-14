What happened on... December 13

10 years ago - The Times

Saturday, December 13, 2008

Businessman murdered

A businessman died soon after he was shot twice in cold blood in Xemxija late Thursday evening. Thirty-one-year-old Renzo Borg from Naxxar was found lying on the pavement in Triq il-Ħaġra l-Wieqfa by a man who lives nearby and who happened to hear gunshots at about 11.30pm, sources said.

The man immediately called for help and an unconscious Mr Borg was rushed to hospital by ambulance. At first he was certified as being in a critical condition but, the police said yesterday, he died shortly after being admitted.

It is not yet clear what the man was doing in the road where he was found, whether he was chased there or had met his assailant voluntarily. The scarcity of information surrounding this case has led the police to make an appeal for help.

Sources said Mr Borg’s car was parked in the same street. At this stage the police are not ruling out anything but it is understood that usury features high in the possible motives being investigated. The police have already spoken to a number of people.

Mr Borg previously owned the Strawberry Grove, a bar and restaurant in Qawra. He sold the establishment, which has since become a kebab house, by auction earlier this year at a “quick-sale price”.

25 years ago - The Times

Monday, December 13, 1993

Young woman pleads for help to have kidney transplant abroad

It is difficult enough for anyone needing a kidney transplant to find a suitable donor.

But what if the patient finds the right donor but does not have the money for the operation to be done abroad?

That is the predicament of 19-year-old Carmen Said of Qormi who needs between Lm4,000 and Lm7,000 to have the transplant done abroad. On top of it all, she lives in an old, humid house which poses a serious health hazard for her.

Carmen lives her life connected to a kidney machine and needs the transplant as soon as possible, her doctor told her.

Christmas shopping picking up

Whatever some shopkeepers may say, Christmas shopping is picking up fast. At least that was the unmistakable impression given by thousands of people who went to do their Christmas shopping in Valletta and Sliema last Saturday.

The Emigrants Commission is telling children to think of the refugee children in Malta this year and to offer them cash, toys and sweets.

Half a century ago - Times of Malta

Friday, December 13, 1968

More engagements for local pianist

Maryann Kissaun, the Maltese concert-pianist, has returned to Malta after having participated in the Belfast Festival and given other concerts in London and Glasgow.

Some press comments, “Maryann Kissaun, with commendable patriotism included in her programme the Sonata No 2 by Camilleri… played Beethoven with fieriness yet with rhythmic stability… she is always a pleasure to listen to….” Glasgow Herald

Maryann Kissaun has a well-developed technique and the ability to produce a surprising amount of power... the more reflective passages had much to commend them (Belfast Telegraph).

German film unit’s arrival

A film unit from the West German Television Network 2, in Wiesbaden, arrived by air from Naples yesterday to film a seven-minute documentary on the Royal Air Forces in Malta.

The unit is producing a film on ‘The Nato organisation in the Mediterranean’. It is expected to start filming this morning at Royal Air Force, Luqa. There will be interviews with RAF personnel, shots of aircraft operations, crews preparing for flights and other RAF activities.