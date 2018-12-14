Pharmacies open today - December 13, 2018
9am to noon
Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2122 6281);
Chemimart International Pharmacy, 650, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 6477);
Drugshop Dispensary, De La Cruz Avenue, Qormi (2144 3221);
St Bartholomew Pharmacy, 230, Fleur-De-Lys Road, Santa Venera (2148 2558);
Regal Pharmacy, 39B, Antonio Bosio Street, Msida (2131 3115);
Mensija Pharmacy, 92, Mensija Road, San Ġwann (2137 3275);
The Economical Dispensary, 86/87, Sir Adrian Dingli Street, Sliema (2133 0376);
Iklin Pharmacy, Geronimo Abos Street, Iklin (2141 5499);
Santa Margherita Pharmacy, Vjal il-Qalbiena Mostin, Santa Margherita Estate, Mosta (2141 6426);
Promenade Pharmacy, St Paul’s Court, Pioneer Road, Buġibba (2744 1160);
St Monica Pharmacy, Bereux, St Monica Street, Paola (2166 5848);
Vittoriosa Pharmacy, 9, Main Gate Street, Vittoriosa (2180 7529);
Milia’s Pharmacy, Qaliet Street c/w Lampuka Street, Marsascala (2702 3322);
St Philip Pharmacy, Ċeppun Street, Għaxaq (2180 8723);
Central Pharmacy, 6, St Joseph Street, Luqa (2169 2546);
Santa Marija Pharmacy, 40, Bird Street, Żebbuġ (2146 5346);
Santa Marija Pharmacy, Frenċ Abela Square, Dingli (2145 2447);
Fontana Pharmacy, Fountain Street, Fontana (2156 6979);
Gozo Chemists, Mġarr Road, Xewkija (2155 7278).
■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.
■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.
■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.
Blood donation
■ The mobile blood donation unit will be available today at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, between 8:30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.