Pharmacies open today - December 13, 2018

Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2122 6281);

Chemimart International Pharmacy, 650, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 6477);

Drugshop Dispensary, De La Cruz Avenue, Qormi (2144 3221);

St Bartholomew Pharmacy, 230, Fleur-De-Lys Road, Santa Venera (2148 2558);

Regal Pharmacy, 39B, Antonio Bosio Street, Msida (2131 3115);

Mensija Pharmacy, 92, Mensija Road, San Ġwann (2137 3275);

The Economical Dispensary, 86/87, Sir Adrian Dingli Street, Sliema (2133 0376);

Iklin Pharmacy, Geronimo Abos Street, Iklin (2141 5499);

Santa Margherita Pharmacy, Vjal il-Qalbiena Mostin, Santa Margherita Estate, Mosta (2141 6426);

Promenade Pharmacy, St Paul’s Court, Pioneer Road, Buġibba (2744 1160);

St Monica Pharmacy, Bereux, St Monica Street, Paola (2166 5848);

Vittoriosa Pharmacy, 9, Main Gate Street, Vittoriosa (2180 7529);

Milia’s Pharmacy, Qaliet Street c/w Lampuka Street, Marsascala (2702 3322);

St Philip Pharmacy, Ċeppun Street, Għaxaq (2180 8723);

Central Pharmacy, 6, St Joseph Street, Luqa (2169 2546);

Santa Marija Pharmacy, 40, Bird Street, Żebbuġ (2146 5346);

Santa Marija Pharmacy, Frenċ Abela Square, Dingli (2145 2447);

Fontana Pharmacy, Fountain Street, Fontana (2156 6979);

Gozo Chemists, Mġarr Road, Xewkija (2155 7278).

■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.

■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.

■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.

Blood donation

■ The mobile blood donation unit will be available today at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, between 8:30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.