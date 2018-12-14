Heritage trail in Żurrieq

Żurrieq was inhabited since the Bronze Age by a relatively large population. Today, this village offers a number of interesting sites which date to different periods. On Saturday, Heritage Malta is inviting the public to a guided walk around the village to discover some of these intriguing locations.

This heritage trail will commence next to the Xarolla Windmill which was built by Grandmaster Manoel de Vilhena in 1724. In 1992, this windmill was restored to its original working order. In the year 2000, this building was passed over to be administered by the Żurrieq local council and the location now also serves as a cultural centre.

Close to this windmill, one finds several Paleo-Christian tombs which are currently being excavated. They contain some architectural features that are rarely found in similar tombs on the island.

The tour will proceed to the oldest part of the village where particular historical features and buildings will be identified. The walk will go past the parish church, the armoury, Mattia Preti’s residence and various palaces.

A coffee break will be served at one of the local band clubs. The walk is at a leisurely pace, however participants are advised to wear comfortable shoes.

The meeting for the walk is near the Independence monument in Floriana at 8.45am, with the return to Floriana being at approximately 1pm. Transport is included. Tickets are available from all Heritage Malta museums and sites and online at https://shop.heritagemalta.org/index.asp?eventid=496 ; More information is available on www.heritagemalta.org.