More than 70 cribs, of various sizes and materials, will be on display at the 16th cribs exhibition of the St Joseph the Worker Exhibitions Society, at the parish centre in Birkirkara. The exhibition also includes other Christmas- related items such as statues of Baby Jesus, pictures, semolina paintings and decorations. Most of the items are handmade by the exhibitors themselves.

This year’s exhibition also features antique items on display for the first time. Poinsettias, plants, Christmas decorations and traditional Christmas sweets will also be sale.

The cribs’ exhibition at St Joseph the Worker parish centre, 71, Bwieraq Street, Birkirkara runs until December 28. It is open daily from 9am to noon and 4 to 8pm. Admission is free. For more information visit wirjasgh.webs.com or the society’s Facebook page.