Christmas in Siġġiewi

Siġġiewi local council is organising Pjazza Milied in Pjazza San Nikola for the fourth consecutive year, today between 10am and 8pm.

This year the main attraction will be Magna Żmien, a project create with the collaboration of V18. Over the last year various meetings took place with residents to preserve old footage of Siġġiewi and other localities in Malta.

Magna Żmien will be on tonight (December 13) between 5.30 and 8pm. Those present will be able to journey back in time.

Siġġiewi’s patron saint – Nicholas – inspired the Santa Claus character because of his values of generosity and solidarity.

This year, the church roof, belfry and crypt will be open to the public between 9am and 4pm. There will also be traditional games and the participation of local sports organisations and societies among others. Those visiting are encouraged to dress up as Father Christmas.

Pjazza Milied in Siġġiewi’s main square kicks off at 10 am. It will be on till 8pm.