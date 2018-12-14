Christmas fun in Paola

Paola will today cheer in the festive season with several activities that will kick off at 2pm in the main square and surrounding streets.

The 11th edition of Christmas in Casal Paola is being organised by the local council and the Socjeta De Paule, in collaboration with several associations based in Paola and the locality's commercial community.

The event will transform the locality into a Christmas village which will see the participation of music bands, exhibitions, singing and dancing. Father Christmas will also make an appearance at 6.30pm to collect children's letters and distribute sweets.