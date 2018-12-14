Announcements - December 13, 2018

HOULTON. On December 12, VICTORIA, née Borg-Cardona, aged 71, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Charles, her children Fleur and her husband Darren, Edward and his wife Camilla, her beloved grandson Julian, her brothers Albert and his partner Monica, Edward and his wife Maggie, Joanne and her husband Hubert, Simone and her husband Leonard, their respective families, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be held on Saturday, December 15, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am followed by interment in the family grave at the Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations in her name to Dar Bjorn and the Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated. Lord grant her eternal rest.

SCERRI. On December 12, CHARLES, of Lija, ex international football referee, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Tessie, his sons Noel and Therese, Konrad and his wife Simone, his brother and sisters, his nephews and nieces, Matthew, Marie Claire, Keith and Natasha, Alison, Eliza and Melanie, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, December 14, at 3pm, for Lija parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Lija cemetery. The family would prefer not to receive visitors at this time. Rather than flowers, donations to the Ursuline Crèche, Sliema, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCICLUNA CALLEJA. On Monday, December 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY, née Barbara, passed away peacefully at the age of 88. A most dedicated and beloved wife to her husband Joe, her children Sandra Scicluna Calleja, David Scicluna Calleja and his wife Dorothy, Patrick Scicluna Calleja and his wife Carol, Moira Cutajar and her husband Marcel, Nadette Fenech and her husband Tonio, Adrian Scicluna Calleja and his wife Karen, her grandchildren Daniel, Michael, Andre and his wife Romina, Pippa, Andrew, Mikela, Jessica, Roberta and Faye, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Friday, December 14, at 1.30pm, at the Divine Mercy (Ħniena Divina) Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, followed by interment at Naxxar cemetery. Thank You, Lord, for our pillar, to us she was the best, to You we now return her, in Your garden she will rest.

In Memoriam

AGIUS-VADALA – MARION. In loving memory of a treasured and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the eighth anniversary of her passing away. Always missed and never forgotten. Her children Celia, Marisa, Christine, Tom and John, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

BORG – LILIAN, née Inglott. In ever loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the 30th anniversary of her death. Always in our hearts. Peter, Ramona, Karen, Sam, Alex, Sophie, Daniel, Sarah and Susie.

DEBONO. In everlasting memory of our dearest father FRANK, today being the 27th of his demise. Always remembered with love and gratitude by his sons, daughters, in-laws and grandchildren. Merciful Jesus, grant him eternal rest.

LANZON. In loving memory of our dear father CARMEL, today the second anniversary of his death. Pauline, Patrick, Raymond and Agnes and their respective families. With love and gratitude.

PACE. In ever loving memory of dear auntie DOLA, today the 11th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by her god-daughter Anna Grech and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO – CARROLL. A devoted mother and loving grandmother, on the 14th anniversary of her death. A beacon of light and love to all. We miss you so much and think of you every day. Nicola and Paul, Katryna, Justin and Sophie. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO. In ever loving memory of CARROLL. Lord grant her eternal rest and treasure her in Your loving arms. Anthony and family.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO – CARROLL. Always very lovingly remembered. Lilian, John and Tabby.

