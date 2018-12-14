Shipping movements - December 13, 2018

The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Hansa Marburg from Skikda to Skikda, the CMA CGM Moliere from Hamburg to Dekheila, the Karina from Bizerte to Suez Canal, the Stellar Wakamatsu from Dekheila to Algiers, the APL Gwangyang from Genoa to Beirut, the CMA CGM Tosca from Suez Canal to La Spezia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Vita from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd), the Astrid Schulte from Antwerp to Piraeus, the Maersk Labrea from Malaga to Genoa (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping) today.

The Contship Sun from Tripoli to Catania, the CMA CGM Coral from Algeciras to Salerno, the Oued Ziz from Tunis to Tunis, the AS Laetitia from Misurata to Skikda, the Jaguar from Gemlik to Algiers (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the JSP Sleipner from Sfax to Annaba, the Antwerp from Algiers to Algiers (both Thomas Smith & Co Ltd), the Liverpool Express to Caucedo, the Ningbo Express to Nava Sheva (both Bianchi & Co Ltd) tomorrow.

The Contship Max from Salerno to Misurata, the Hansa Cloppenburg from Dekheila to Algiers (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Seroja Enam from Port Said to Port Tangier (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd), the Al Bahia to Le Harve (Bianchi & Co Ltd) and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping) on Saturday.

The Jan from Algiers to Izmir, the Gesina Schepers from Tripoli to Bejaia, the Analena from Bejaia to Bejaia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Daniel from Tunis to Tunis, the Maersk Batam from Algeciras to Izmit, the Aurette A from Thessaloniki to Thessaloniki (all Thomas Smith & Co Ltd) on Sunday.

The Maersk Kingston from Izmir to Valencia (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd), the MSC Paloma from Barcelona to Port Said (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping) on Monday.