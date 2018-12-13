Manhunt under way after two killed in Strasbourg Christmas market attack

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

A manhunt was under way in northeastern France on Wednesday for a gunman who killed two people and wounded a dozen others at a Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg on Tuesday evening.

The death toll was revised on Wednesday morning.

France raised its security threat to the highest alert level, strengthened border controls and asked people around Strasbourg to stay put as and police searched for the suspect. German police also tightened border controls across the Rhine river, officials said.

Police identified the suspect as Strasbourg-born Cherif Chekatt, 29, who was known to the intelligence services as a potential security risk.

"The hunt is continuing," Deputy Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on France Inter radio. Asked whether the suspect might have left France, he said: "That cannot be ruled out."

Nunez said it was believed that the attacker had been injured by security forces but that could not be confirmed.

A Reuters witness saw police briefly seal of an area near Strasbourg cathedral, but the operation ended quickly.

Nunez said the suspect had a police record and had been in jail several times, most recently at the end of 2015. He added the suspect had been monitored for religious radicalisation.

He also said police had searched the suspect's home early on Tuesday, before the attack, during a homicide investigation. He said five people have been questioned as part of that investigation.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said early on Wednesday that the shooter had evaded a police dragnet and was on the run, raising concerns of a follow-up attack.

He added the gunman exchanged shots with security forces twice as he escaped. His whereabouts now were unknown, and commandos and helicopters were involved in the manhunt.

The Paris prosecutor said the motive for the attack was not known. No one immediately claimed responsibility, but the U.S.-based Site intelligence group, which monitors jihadist websites, said Islamic State supporters were celebrating.

Help for Maltese in Strasbourg

The Malta Ministry of Foreign Affairs said any Maltese in Strasbourg who need help may contact the Maltese missions in France and Strasbourg respectively as follow:

The Embassy of Malta in France -

23 rue d’Artois, (2nd floor), 75008 Paris, France

VOIP: 2204 2076/7

Tel: 0033 (1) 5659 7590

Mob: 0033 06 48 360798 | 0033 6 70 932683

Email: maltaembassy.paris@gov.mt

The Representation ofMalta to the Council of Europe in Strasbourg

70 allée de la Robertsau, 67000 Strasbourg, France

VOIP: 2204 8870

Tel: 003 (0) 3 8824 7610

Emergency: 0033 (0) 7 83 78 12 68

Email: malta-coe.strasbourg@gov.mt

In case of an emergency, Maltese citizens can call (+356) 21242191 (Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotion).

