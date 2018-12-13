Advert
Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 06:32 by Vanessa Macdonald

Watch: I have to take some of the credit for V18's success - Jason Micallef

Capital of Culture helped existing events by attracting private investment

Projects which had languished for years – such as Muża and the restoration of Palazzo Ferreria – were only completed thanks to the impetus given by Valletta 2018’s status as the Capital of Culture, foundation chairman Jason Micallef said.

Over €60 million was spent on the various projects over the years since the 2012 bid for the cultural crown.

Describing the year-long programme of 400 events as a “complete success”, he said that even existing events, like Notte Bianca and the Jazz Festival had benefitted from association with the international attention garnered.

 

