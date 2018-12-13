Woman accused of assaulting three policemen

A Gambian woman who on Tuesday allegedly assaulted three police officers while they were carrying out routine inspections in relation to irregular migrants, was remanded in custody upon her arraignment on Wednesday.

Isatou Bobb, 22, who holds an Italian residence permit, kicked up a commotion when the officers entered her house in Victory Street, Qormi whilst carrying out their duties.

The woman allegedly refused to give her personal details to the police, disobeyed their orders and became increasingly aggressive.

“Don’t touch me. I am a woman,” she allegedly shouted, at one point, not only resisting arrest but also scratching and biting a male constable.

The woman was eventually arrested and was taken to court on Wednesday where she pleaded not guilty to assaulting and resisting the officers, slightly injuring one of them, besides refusing to give her personal details and disobeying police orders.

No request for bail was made and the woman was remanded in custody by Magistrate Ian Farrugia.

Inspector Darren Buhagiar prosecuted.

Lawyer Noel Cutajar was legal aid counsel.