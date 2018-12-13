Today's front pages - December 12, 2018

The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports how Prime Minister Joseph Muscat on Tuesday stood by embattled government official Neville Gafà who Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne had ordered to be fired. In-Nazzjon also highlights the situation in its front page.

In-Nazzjon also has the Strasbourg gun attack on its front page.

l-orizzont gives prominence to remarks by the Transport Minister that an international call for bids for the boring of the Malta-Gozo tunnel will be issued in six months' time.

MaltaToday says the Malta-Gozo medical helicopter operated by Steward Healthcare cannot be used for three months every year because of legally required maintenance.

The Malta Independent reports concerns by a representative of PEN International over the behaviour of the Maltese delegation to the UN. PEN manager Sarah Clarke claimed she was verbally insulted by a member of the delegation during the UN conference on migration held in Morocco.