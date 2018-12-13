Three car thefts, trail of damages, land man in custody

A man who allegedly stole three vehicles in a fortnight while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, leaving a trail of damage in his wake, was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty upon his arraignment on Wednesday.

Kevin Joseph Camilleri, a 39-year-old stone mason Għargħur, was charged with stealing a Suzuki vehicle from St Paul’s Bay, on the morning of November 24 and driving the car under the influence of drugs or alcohol and without insurance cover.

The second theft took place at Rabat on December 4 when the man allegedly stole a Ford vehicle, once again when not fully in control of his senses, on account of drug or alcohol abuse.

Three days later, the man allegedly repeated the same sequence of events when he stole a Toyota from Birżebbuġa, driving recklessly through the streets of Żejtun and crashing into another vehicle.

The collision clocked up some €770 in damages for the owner of the stolen Toyota and some €100 for the owner of the other vehicle.

Prosecuting Inspector Arthur Mercieca informed the court that following the man’s arrest, he had been kept at Mount Carmel Hospital so as to receive all necessary treatment.

No request for bail was made.

In the light of the circumstances, duty magistrate Ian Farrugia remanded the man in custody, recommending that the director of prisons was to detain the man at Mount Carmel Hospital in the best interests of the accused.

Lawyer Noel Cutajar was legal aid counsel.