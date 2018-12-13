Ten companies now have letter of intent to produce medical cannabis

Malta Enterprise has approved 10 applications for the production of medical cannabis, with the companies holding the letter of intent now subject to the approval of the Medicines Authority.

The information was given by Justice Minister Owen Bonnici in response to a parliamentary question by MP Claudio Grech.

TIMELINE

February 2018:

Canadian firm Nuuvera takes over Maltese pharma company ASG Pharma for €5 million project to turn it into a hub for the production and distribution of oil-based medical cannabis products to the emerging European medical cannabis market. The company says it does not intend to grow cannabis in Malta.

March 2018:

Malta Enterprise approved five projects with a total investment of €30 million. The projects will create 185 new jobs. Three of the projects are Canadian while the others are Australian and Israeli.

April 2018:

The Production of Cannabis for Medicinal and Research Purposes Act, 2018 is approved by parliament and enacted.

April 2018:

Government decides to allow large-scale cultivation of cannabis plants, including the selling of flowers, quite a change from the promise made by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat in Parliament that “only small-batch cultivation for research purposes” would be allowed.

Australian company Pharma declared it had been awarded a 4,000 square metre site by the government to build and operate a cultivation and medical cannabis facility.