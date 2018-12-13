Simon Busuttil to serve on MPs watchdog committee

Updated at 6.30pm

Speaker Anġlu Farrugia will chair a Standing Committee for Standards in Public Life, MPs decided on Wednesday during their last sitting of the year.

The committee, which will take decisions based on investigations and recommendations made to it by parliamentary commissioner George Hyzler, will be made up of four other members, with two coming from either side of the House.

Nationalist Party MPs Simon Busuttil and Carm Mifsud Bonnici will represent the Opposition on the committee, with Byron Camilleri and Edward Zammit Lewis the Labour Party members.

The PN nominations were put forward by Opposition leader Adrian Delia. Maria Deguara and Frederick Azzopardi are substitute members.

The Standards in Public Life Act, which had been in the pipeline since 2012, was approved by Parliament in March last year but a legal notice to implement it was only published in October.

It came into force on October 30, with former Nationalist parliamentary secretary George Hyzler as the first Commissioner for Standards, following talks between the government and the Opposition.

The commissioner is empowered to look into breaches of ethics committed by MPs and those appointed on a position-of-trust basis within the public service.

It also provides for the establishment of a parliamentary committee that would propose sanctions against offending legislators. MPs themselves would have the final say on what course of action to take, if any.