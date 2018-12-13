Opposition parties clash over PD amendments to Caruana Galizia inquiry motion

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A proposal to establish separate public inquiries into the murders of Karin Grech, Raymond Caruana and Daphne Caruana Galizia was voted down by MPs from both major political parties on Wednesday.

The proposal was moved by Democratic Party MP Marlene Farrugia, who argued that a motion to set up a public inquiry into the Caruana Galizia assassination did not go far enough.

The PD MP sought the creation of a Truth and Justice Commission which would look into the three murders and establish whether the state lived up to its duties in the run-up to each of them.

Her calls were backed by PD leader Godfrey Farrugia, who in an opinion piece published on the Times of Malta website on Wednesday called for unity on this issue.

“I ask all members of Parliament to step away from finger pointing and accusations and use this occasion to create a real opportunity for national reconciliation,” he wrote.

On Wednesday, MPs from both the Labour and Nationalist Party voted against Dr Farrugia’s calls. The PN's request for an inquiry into the murder was also voted down, with a government amendment rejecting a public inquiry while criminal investigations were still under way passed instead.

In a statement, the PN said that it had opposed the amendment moved by a fellow member of the Opposition because it would have watered down its original motion, by removing references calling for the attorney general and police commissioner to resign and for the Prime Minister to be ordered to appoint an inquiry into the assassination.

“Nevertheless, the PN has no problem with Dr Farrugia’s amendment being presented as a private member’s bill, to be discussed in a sitting allocated to the Opposition,” the party said.

That reasoning did not go down well with the PD, which in a statement expressed “great disappointment” that both major parties had voted against its calls.

“Today’s vote is a loss for Karin, Raymond and Daphne. It is a loss for each and every one of us. It is a loss for our Republic. Our politics remain bound to tribalism, unable and unwilling to bring truth, justice and lasting change,” the party said.

“This evening’s vote sends a clear message: Joseph Muscat and Adrian Delia stand together against a renewed Malta.”