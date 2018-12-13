No details on hotel data hack impact

The Westin Dragonara. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The Westin Dragonara, one of the hotels impacted by the massive Marriot International personal data hack, will not say how many guests were affected.

Questions sent to the hotel were directed to the company’s communications department for Europe, with a spokeswoman telling the Times of Malta that an identification process is still under way.

“We have not finished identifying duplicate information in the database but we believe it contains information on up to 500 million guests who made a reservation at a Starwood property,” the spokeswoman said, without supplying any specific information on the Westin Dragonara.

Marriott International announced on Friday that hackers had illegally accessed its Starwood Hotels brand’s reservation database since 2014, potentially exposing personal information on about 500 million guests.

A spokeswoman for the St Julian’s hotel, which forms part of the Starwood brand, had confirmed that all guests that had made reservations at any of the brand’s properties before September 10 “may be impacted”.

Apart from seeking information on the number of affected guests, Times of Malta also wanted to know how many people had been contacted since the data breach was announced on Friday.

Again, the spokeswoman failed to provide specific information on the Westin Dragonara, stating simply that Marriott had “begun the process of e-mailing customers who may have been impacted”.

In a statement to announce the hack, the company had said that for 327 million of its guests, personal information compromised could include passport details, phone numbers and e-mail addresses. For others, it could also include credit card information.

It said it had learnt about the breach after an internal security tool sent an alert on September 8 and, upon further investigation, the hotel chain found that data had been hacked long before.