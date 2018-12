A 22-year-old man on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to injuring a person in Żebbuġ, Gozo on Monday.

The police said the man, who hails from Somalia but lives in Żebbuġ, also pleaded not guilty to breaching the peace, being drunk in public and being a relapser.

Magistrate Joanne Vella Cuschieri granted him bail against a number of conditions.

Inspector Bernard Charles Spiteri prosecuted.