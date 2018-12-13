Man jailed three years for armed hold-up at mini market

A man who admitted his role in an armed hold-up at a Santa Venera mini-market store last month has been jailed three years after he pleaded guilty during his arraignment today.

Ronald Urry, a 54-year-old unemployed Birkirkara resident, was the second man, alongside Justin Camilleri, who was arraigned on Tuesday and who had pleaded guilty to a series of armed hold-ups at three outlets of the same mini market chain over the past month.

Standing before duty magistrate Ian Farrugia, the accused pleaded guilty to his involvement in one of the hold-ups, namely that which took place on November 5, at the Santa Venera shop wherein two women had been held against their will at knifepoint.

He also admitted stealing cash and other items from a parked vehicle in Naxxar on the afternoon of December 2 and damaging the cars.

The man was further accused of breaching bail conditions as well as with being a relapser.

Duty magistrate Ian Farrugia recommended that the man be given all the necessary treatment after hearing the accused himself admit to his drug addiction in open court.

The court ordered the revocation of bail but did not order the confiscation of the bail bond, which had consisted of a personal guarantee of €30,000.

Inspectors Fabian Fleri, Lydon Zammit and Wayne Camilleri prosecuted. Lawyer Joseph Ellis was legal aid counsel.

Mr Urry is currently facing separate proceedings over the 2012 murder of taxi driver Matthew Zahra.