Jetty repair expenditure doubles

The rebuilt Xlendi jetty was inaugurated last month.

Repairs to a small jetty mainly used by fishermen and pleasure boats at Gozo’s idyllic Xlendi Bay cost more than double the original estimates.

During a ceremony, held late last month, to launch the ‘rebuilt’ 45-metre-long concrete platform that has been in place for decades, Transport Minister Ian Borg and Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana said the “new quay” would offer “more safety facilities to fishermen, maritime operators and boat owners”.

Dr Caruana said the €180,000 project was part of a number of initiatives by her ministry to improve maritime infrastructure in Gozo.

Xlendi fishermen who contacted the Times of Malta welcomed the work done on the jetty, noting the small pier, which was very important for their livelihood, deteriorated as it was battered by the elements. However, they expressed surprise that the repair job had cost more than twice the original estimates.

According to a call for tenders, Transport Malta had allocated the contract to LBV Ltd, who had submitted the cheapest offer at €71,000, well below the €180,000 investment figure mentioned by Dr Caruana.

Tender included only the value of the main works

When asked for an explanation, a Transport Malta spokesman said:

“Between the period when Transport Malta issued the tender and before the works commenced, a heavy storm destroyed the outer section of the pier. Thus, this section had to be excavated and rebuilt on new foundations. These additional works were included in the programme of works in line with procurement procedures.”

He pointed out that the tender included only the value of the main works, adding that additional services had then been procured, including geotechnical investigations and diving surveys, for which separate calls were made.

The spokesman noted that the sum mentioned by the two ministers last month covered all the costs involved in the jetty project.

