Alternattiva concerned by Gozo tunnel tender issue before EIA complete

The announcement that a call for tender would soon be issued for the Gozo tunnel has raised the hackles of Alternattiva Demokratika, which said that the Environmental Impact Assessment for the project is still pending.

AD chairperson Carmel Cacopardo on Wednesday asked the Ombudsman to investigate the way that the Gozo tunnel project is being administered.

“[Transport] Minister Ian Borg has said that tenders will be issued when important studies, particularly the Environmental Impact Assessment is still pending. The minister's declaration is a clear sign of a lack of good governance. It conveys the message that the EIA process is considered by the government to be irrelevant," he said.

The tender is expected to be published within the next six months. The government has already submitted plans concerning the project to the EU Journal and a 'Prior Information Notice' is soon be published in the EU’s official gazette.

The notice is an official statement of intent meant to inform the EU market that a member state plans to undertake a project involving public tenders.

The current proposal will lead to the creation of a 13km-long tunnel with a seven metre radius and one traffic lane heading in either direction, with an additional safety lane.

Traffic analysts predict that around 6,500 vehicles will use the tunnel on a day-to-day basis.