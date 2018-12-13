AFM soldiers can work part-time up to 61, while taking a pension after 25 years service

Marching off, but many could be marching back to the AFM.

Members of the Armed Forces of Malta who retire after 25 years of service are being given the opportunity to re-engage in a new Volunteer Reserve Force (VRF), working for up to 19 hours per week and keeping their pension, rank and wage per hour.

The AFM said the scheme is open to soldiers who are about to retire and those who retired up to three years ago.

They will be guaranteed a number of working hours during the week as well as retaining their rank and remuneration. They will serve according to the exigencies of the service and according to their specialised skills.

The AFM website says VRF members will work between 12-19 hours per week, retaining their rank and remuneration per hour. They can keep their pension while continuing to serve in the new force until they turn 61.