One of the main spiritual concepts in St Gregory of Nyssa’s mystical theology is that of epektasis, in other words, upward striving.

St Paul tells us: “Brethren, I do not consider that I have made it my own but one thing I do, forgetting what lies behind and straining forward [epekteinomenon] to what lies ahead” (Phil 3:13).

How much am I straining forward to fully collaborate with God’s transforming grace?