How it works

Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 06:33 by Kevin Hodkin, Xagħra

Once again, we are tortured by column inches of Eddy Privitera’s ramblings. All this man can find to do with his time is insult Daphne Caruana Galizia and anyone that dares make allegations against Joseph Muscat and those who are dragging this country’s name through the mud.

While in the UK to watch football, I will have to explain to my friends during our Sunday afternoon beer how this government ‘works’ and why flamingos can be randomly shot in a nature reserve in the European Capital of ‘Culture’.

