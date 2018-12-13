Crafty Christians try to lure you into a debate by posing as the devil’s advocates. A typical example was an advertisement for a public lecture entitled ‘The Virgin Mary, a stumbling block or a door to unity?’

You know in your heart of hearts that Roman Catholics would never admit that their cult of Mariolatry is indeed a stumbling block. The question they pose in the lecture is just a cunning ploy to lure you in.

The mother of Jesus was a devout Jewess. She would be horrified to find herself the focus of a Catholic cult, in which her doll-like image is bedecked with gold crowns and diamond jewellery, just like a pagan idol.

Among Maltese Catholics, especially among the female sex, ‘Our Lady of Sorrows’ attracts more followers than the ‘Risen Christ’

“Even today,” wrote historian Will Durant, “the Mediterranean worshipper appeals more often to Mary than to the Father or to the Son.”

“Why are we supposed to worship the Son,” asked Leonardo da Vinci, “when all the churches are dedicated to the Mother?”

Durant quipped that Christianity had to wait for Voltaire to raise a chapel to God.