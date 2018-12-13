Advert
Young Boys stun Juventus with Hoarau brace

Young Boys' Guillaume Hoarau celebrates scoring their second goal with Ulisses Garcia.

Two goals from striker Guillaume Hoarau led Young Boys to a shock 2-1 Champions League win over already-qualified Juventus on Wednesday after Ronaldo missed several chances for the Serie A side and Paulo Dybala had a stoppage-time goal disallowed.

Dybala, who had pulled Juventus back into the game with a goal in the 80th minute, thought he had equalised with a long-range shot, but it was chalked off for offside when Ronaldo leapt at the ball in front of goalkeeper Marco Woelfli but did not make contact.

Juventus finished top of Group H despite the defeat after Manchester United also lost to Valencia. The Swiss side finished bottom despite notching their first-ever win in the Champions League group stage.

Hoarau opened the scoring with a penalty on the half hour and struck again in the 68th minute in a match which will long be remembered by the Swiss club.

 

