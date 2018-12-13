West Ham extend captain Noble's contract to 2021

West Ham captain Mark Noble has been with the club since 2004

West Ham United have extended captain Mark Noble's contract until 2021, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Since making his first-team debut in 2004, Noble has made 446 appearances for West Ham, scoring 51 times.

"I've been at this club all my life -- I've always said I wanted to be at this club and I think we're moving in the right direction, so it was the right time to do it," Noble said of exercising the option to extend his contract.

The 31-year-old midfielder has made 11 appearances for the club this season, helping them to three wins from their last three Premier League games.

Noble is looking to end his playing career as a one-club man and wants to contribute at the east London club in some capacity even after his deal expires.

"To be honest, I haven't done my coaching badges," he said in a statement. "I'd love to be involved somewhere though."