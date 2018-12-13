Advert
Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 21:23

Real Madrid stunned at home by CSKA but Plzen sneak into Europa League

CSKA Moscow's Fedor Chalov celebrates with team mates after scoring their first goal

CSKA Moscow secured a superb 3-0 win away to the already-qualified Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday but the Russian side were still pipped to a Europa League spot by Viktoria Plzen.

Feder Chalov put CSKA in front against the Group G winners and triple Champions League holders with a curling shot in the 37th minute and Georgi Shchennikov doubled the visitors' advantage at the Santiago Bernabeu two minutes before halftime with a scrappy volley on the rebound.

Iceland international Arnor Sigurdsson struck a remarkable third goal for the Russians in the 73rd minute, completing an unlikely second victory for CSKA over Madrid in this Champions League campaign.

They also won 1-0 in the Russian capital in October when Julen Lopetegui was in charge of the Spaniards.

Moscow's only two wins in the competition this season have come against the 13-times winners and they finished bottom of the group on seven points due to their inferior head-to-head record against Plzen, who beat AS Roma 2-1.

Real, who were already guaranteed top spot, remained on 12 points while Roma, who had clinched second place in the group, ended on nine.

 

