Set a symbolic place at your Christmas lunch table for those less fortunate

When you lay your lunch table this Christmas day, prepare an extra seat and plate for somebody far less fortunate than yourself.

A local Christian organisation is urging local families to symbolically set aside an extra place come Christmas day and donate the money you would have spent on that guest to people forced to flee their homes in Syria.

Of the 11.8 million displaced persons in Syria, 127,185 are Christian refugee families and one million are war orphans.

Aid to the Church in Need (Malta) is hoping to provide a small number of those with essential provisions including food baskets containing rice, canned meat, cooking oil, wheat and other essentials.

The organisation would also like to help at least 16,000 children from all over Syria with Christmas parcels containing food, sweets, warm clothes, few sweets, shoes, toys.

To donate, send a cheque made out to ACN (Malta) in an envelope marked “Share your Christmas meal” by regular post to the following address: ACN Malta, 39b, Mdina Road, Attard, ATD9038 Malta.

You can also make a donation via bank transfer to APS Account Number 20001771733. Please send an email with “Share your Christmas meal” in the title to info@acnmalta.org to let the organisation know when the donation transfer payment was made.