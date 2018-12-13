Keeping the tradition alive

Photo: Eric Aloisio

A carpenter, weaver, baker and blacksmith are among the 60 characters featuring in a walkthrough live crib being held in Lija.

This year, the St Andrew Social Club and the St Pius X Band Club have joined forces to organise the event, which dates back to 1962, in new premises: a previously derelict farmhouse in front of the local council offices.

The focus of the crib is, of course, the Nativity scene, featuring Mary and Joseph and Baby Jesus, who is being represented by two infants, about a year-old each.

However, visitors, especially the young ones, will also enjoy seeing the live animals, including a cow, sheep, chickens and rabbits.

Other features of the crib are a waterfall, live stream anda windmill.

Oranges, for which Lija is so well known, qagħaq ta’ l-għasel (honey rings), imqaret (date-filled pastries) and mulled wine, besides other Christmas-related items, are on sale at the premises.

The live crib, which was blessed by Archbishop Charles Scicluna on Saturday, will remain open until December 25 in Robert Mifsud Bonnici Street, Lija.

It is open on Saturdays from 6 to 8pm and on Sundays and public holidays from 3.30 to 8pm.

Entrance is against a €1 donation.