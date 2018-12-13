Christmas village in the oldest part of Vittoriosa

A Christmas village is to be set up in the oldest part of Vittoriosa, the Collachio.

Natale al Collachio will be held on December 21 and 22.

The event will start with a traditional procession with Baby Jesus, a tradition which started over 89 years ago. Carol singing and the Xghajra Pipes and Drums group will lighten up the atmosphere on the day. At the end of the procession, the statue of Baby Jesus will be laid down at the life-size Crib at the Sacra Infermeria Crypt, which forms part of the monastery of Santa Skolastika.

The Benedictine Cloister nuns will also open the doors of their church, where they will host the angelic choir of the Joy Gospel Singers on Friday 21st at 7:30pm. The Joy Gospel Singers will be giving their annual Christmas Concert free of charge, which will include some of the most popular Christmas Carols and spirituals.

The Post of Castille area, illuminated solely by candlelight will feature the acoustic group Bernie & Pod, the upcoming band Sterjotipi, and plenty of mulled wine.

The village will also feature Christmas crafts while the Auberge d'Angleterre will be magically transformed into Santa's house.

The event is being organised by TEN08 together with Vittoriosa Local Council.

