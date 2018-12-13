Advert
Annual Christmas concert

The Stella Maris Philharmonic Socie­ty will present its annual Christmas concert of modern, classical music and Christmas carols on Friday at 7.15pm at Stella Maris parish church, High Street, Sliema.

The society, under the direction of Michael Pulis, will perform a selection of modern and classical pieces such as Ninni la tibkix iżjed, Concerto d’Amore, O Holy Night, Valse No. 2, Mille Cherubini in Coro and When you Believe.

The concert will include the par­ticipation of Aldo Busuttil, Michaela Agius, Cledia Micallef and Martina Vella.

Entrance is free and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 6.45pm.

For more information call 7944 5778.

