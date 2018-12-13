Announcements - December 12, 2018

CRITIEN. On December 10, GLADYS, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Joseph, her daughter Karen and her husband Christopher Tabone, her only beloved grandson Zachary and his girlfriend Klara, her brothers Neville and Francine, Adrian and Nathalie Grech Cumbo, her in-laws Eddie, Albert and Tony Critien, her nephew and nieces Edward, Amanda, Sandra and their respective families, other family and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Wednesday, December 12, at 8.30am, at Our Lady of Good Counsel church, Paceville, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

JOHNSON. On December 10, at Casa Antonia Nursing Home, Balzan, PAMELA (Pam), aged 85, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her husband Peter, her beloved son Nick and his wife Michela, her precious grand-children Emma, Michael and Andrew, her dearest sister Edna and her family, other relatives and friends. We shall remember her for her love of life and her un-conditional love for her family. A memorial service will be held tomorrow, Thursday, December 13, at 11am, at the Holy Trinity church, Rudolph Street, Sliema. May she rest in peace. Special thanks go to all the staff at Casa Antonia for their dedication, support and loving care.

NWOBODO-ORANYE. On December 9, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, SABINA of Luqa, aged 52, passed away. She leaves to mourn her great loss her daughter Elizabeth, her sons Francis and Manuel; her mother Evelyn; her siblings Hilary, Anastasia, Joe, Cletus, Priscilla, Virginus and Cajethan, their partners and their children; the Nwobodo family; many other relatives, friends, colleagues and student nurses. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Thursday, December 13, at 8.30am, at Luqa parish church. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at SAMOC’s Palliative Care Unit for the excellent care given to her these past few months.

SCERRI. On December 12, CHARLES, of Lija, ex international football referee, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to morn his loss his wife Tessie, his sons Noel and Therese, Konrad and his wife Simone, his brother and sisters, his nephews and nieces, Matthew, Marie Claire, Keith and Natasha, Alison, Eliza and Melanie, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, December 14, at 3pm, for Lija parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Lija cemetery. The family would prefer not to receive visitors at this time. Rather than flowers, donations to the Ursuline Crèche, Sliema, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCICLUNA CALLEJA. On Monday, December 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY, née Barbara, passed away peacefully at the age of 88. A most dedicated and beloved wife to her husband Joe, her children Sandra Scicluna Calleja, David Scicluna Calleja and his wife Dorothy, Patrick Scicluna Calleja and his wife Carol, Moira Cutajar and her husband Marcel, Nadette Fenech and her husband Tonio, Adrian Scicluna Calleja and his wife Karen, her grandchildren Daniel, Michael, Andre and his wife Romina, Pippa, Andrew, Mikela, Jessica, Roberta and Faye, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated on Friday, December 14, at 1.30pm, at the Divine Mercy (Ħniena Divina) Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, followed by interment at Naxxar cemetery. Thank You, Lord, for our pillar, to us she was the best, to You we now return her, in Your garden she will rest.

Requiem Masses

A Mass for the repose of the soul of ALFRED NAUDI, on the ninth anniversary of his passing away, will be said tomorrow at 9am at St Julian’s parish church. Sadly missed by his wife Rita, née Farrugia, his children Philip, Marty and Philip, James, his granddaughters Alessandra and Maria and great-grandson Luke. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Tomorrow, being the 14th anniversary of the demise of CARROLL SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO, the 8.30am Mass at St Rita’s chapel, St Julian’s, will be offered for the repose of her soul.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – SHAUN.

My thoughts are always with you,

Your place no one can fill.

In life I loved you dearly,

In death I love you still.

Mummy.

ARRIGO – SHAUN. Re-membered with much love. Kurt and Claire, Taran and Nicole, Fynn, Livia, Kate and Edward. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 7pm at the Salesian Oratory chapel, Sliema.

ASCIONE – MARIO, 12.12.’83.

Memories hold you dear

Despite the passing years.

A prayer is kindly solicited.

BONNICI – JANE, née Buhagiar. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, today the 22nd anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts. Fondly remembered by her daughter Josette and her husband Dr Joe Bonello and her four grandchildren, as well as May and Glorianne and their families.

BUHAGIAR. Loving memories of NIKOL and FRANCESCA on the anniversary of their death. Missed but never forgotten by his daughter Rose, Frans, Andre and Jean, Mary, in-laws Colin and Mario.

CARUANA GALIZIA – CHARLES. Lovingly remembered by all his family on the 28th anniversary of his death. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GARRONI – JOHN. In loving memory, especially today. Antoinette.

MIFSUD – JOHN. Lovingly remembered on his 32nd anniversary. Fr Francis Mifsud, Miriam, Shirley and family.

PULLICINO. Treasured memories of Dr FRANCIS T., a dearly beloved father and grandfather, on the 11th anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Patricia, Sandra and Edward, Kristine and Pierre, Nikki and Ian, Gillian and Chris, and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA – RINA. A beloved sister and aunt, on the fourth anniversary of her demise. Never forgotten and always in our thoughts.

