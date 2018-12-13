MSE Equity Price Index at 9-week low

The MSE Equity Price Index eased by a further 0.08% to fall back to a new 9-week low of 4,432.326 points on the back of declines in FIMBank and PG. On the other hand, RS2 Software and Farsons trended higher while a further five equities ended Wednesday's session unchanged.

A single deal of 25,000 shares of FIMBank plc was executed at the $0.775 level representing a 1.3% drop from the previous closing price.

Higher volumes were transacted in PG plc as the equity tumbled 3.7% to €1.31 across 110,100 shares.

On the other hand, Simonds Farsons Cisk plc edged 1.25% higher to €8.10 on volumes of 7,000 shares and RS2 Software plc advanced by 1.8% to €1.15 on activity of 3,000 shares.

Meanwhile, both Bank of Valletta plc and HSBC Bank Malta plc held on to their previous closing prices. A total of 8,208 shares of BOV changed hands at the €1.31 level while just over 36,000 shares of HSBC were exchanged at the €1.82 level.

Also GO plc maintained the €3.90 level on continued high volumes totalling 78,120 shares.

International Hotel Investments plc held on to the €0.60 level on a single trade of just 1,500 shares.

Likewise, MaltaPost plc retained the €1.60 level on volumes of 28,500 shares ahead of the full-year results publication on Monday 17 December.

Following three consecutive sessions of declines, the RF MGS Index rebounded by 0.2% to 1,089.197 points as eurozone yields remained under pressure amid rumours that Italy’s coalition government will not reduce its budget deficit targets for 2019 as well as the intensifying uncertainty surrounding Brexit as British Prime Minister Theresa May will be facing a vote of no confidence later this evening.

