Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 11:15 by Reuters

IATA trims airline industry net profit view

Association sees rebound in 2019

Global airlines will see profit growth resume next year as strong demand offsets cost pressures that trimmed profitability in 2018, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday.

Industry profits are expected to rise to $35.5 billion in 2019 from $32.3 billion in 2018, IATA said.

IATA previously forecast 2018 profits at $33.8 billion.

"The aviation industry is on a more solid financial footing than at any time in its history," IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said.

