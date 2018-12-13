Pendergardens announces change in roles as project reaches key milestone

Emanuel Briffa

Pendergardens Chief Operating Officer Emmanuel Briffa is to take over as company CEO at the turn of the year, the company behind the residential and commercial project in the heart of St Julian’s has said.



Ing. Briffa was appointed COO last July and tasked with overseeing the future operations of the entire complex.

Ing Briffa brings with him 20 years of experience in facilities & project management at his previous role at the Malta International Airport, and a further four years in local and overseas major refurbishment and new large-scale development projects in his corporate position as Group Director of Engineering and Technical Services with the Corinthia Hotels.



He will now take over the company reins from Peter Diacono, who is stepping down as the project nears completion and moving on to spearhead the Townsquare high-rise project in Sliema.

The Pendergardens Board of Directors thanks Mr Diacono for his central role in steering the project right through to its fruition. The Board also expressed its confidence that Ing. Briffa will successfully oversee the final phase, that of completing the switch from development to a fully operationally complex.