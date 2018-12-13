Celebrating entrepreneurship

The Junior Achievement Young Enterprise Malta Foundation (JAYE Malta) this week marked 30 years of inspiring young minds, with a seminar and celebration dinner.

Junior Achievement Young Enterprise Malta Foundation (formerly known as Young Enterprise) celebrated its 30th anniversary with two events – a seminar entitled Valuing Entrepreneurship Education in the 21st Century, and a dinner; with both events held at the InterContinental Malta on December 5 and 6 respectively.

The seminar’s objective was to discuss the impact of valuing entrepreneurship education to employability and wealth generation. It addressed the value that entrepreneurship education has towards the creation of a more adaptable, flexible and responsive workforce.

The event also focused on what is being done locally and abroad to validate entrepreneurship education initiatives that add value to the economy. The seminar was addressed by Minister for the Economy, Investment and Small Businesses Christian Cardona, Minister for Education and Employment Evarist Bartolo, and Caroline Jenner, CEO of JA Europe.

The dinner delivered on its promise to celebrate the myriad alumni, teachers, and mentors who shared so many special experiences over the past 30 years. It honoured ex-participants who have gone on to become the leaders of some of Malta’s most successful businesses; while paying tribute to the hundreds of volunteers who, over the years, have contributed their time and energy to the foundation. The celebration also commended the vision of the founders, staff, and board members of JAYE who have contributed to developing the organisation’s unique approach.

The dinner was addressed by President of Malta Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, who said that: “Young Entrepreneurs can build a legacy of innovation which is fundamental for the resilience of our societies. This is why the European Commission itself has recognised JAYE as a best practice in the sector, because it offers educational excellence in the area of entrepreneurship. I therefore augur that JAYE will continue its important work here in Malta, and across Europe for the benefit of our young people. I am truly proud of all the young people who are participating in this organisation, and working together to create more inclusive and more resilient societies.”

It has been a landmark year for JAYE Malta – the foundation also received MQF 3 Non-Formal accreditation for its middle and secondary school programmes as well as its post-secondary flagship programme, the Company Programme.

Looking back on the 30th anniversary events programme, Julian Azzopardi, CEO of JAYE Malta, said: “It was a week of stimulating discussions on the value of entrepreneurship education and what JAYE Malta has contributed to Maltese and Gozitan youth over these past 30 years. We are encouraged by the words of support shared by the President of Malta during our anniversary dinner, by the Ministers Bartolo and Cardona during our seminar, and all the attendees of the events.

“It shows that we are as relevant today as we were 30 years ago. Thank you to all our supporters without whom we would not be here celebrating this landmark achievement.”

For more information visit www.jayemalta.org or follow @JayeMalta on Facebook.