Watch: NBA roundup: Popovich moves to No. 4 on wins list

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) is defended by guard Milos Teodosic (4) and guard Milos Teodosic (4) in the second half at Staples Center. The Raptors defeated the Clippers 123-99. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Bryn Forbes scored a season-high 24 points and pulled down a career-high 11 rebounds to lead a balanced San Antonio attack as the Spurs strolled past the visiting Phoenix Suns 111-86 on Tuesday.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich earned his 1,211th career win, moving him past Pat Riley for fourth place on the all-time NBA coaching victories list. Ahead of him are Don Nelson (1,335), Lenny Wilkens (1,332) and Jerry Sloan (1,221).

LaMarcus Aldridge added 18 points for San Antonio, which earned a third consecutive victory. Dante Cunningham hit for 14 points.

T.J. Warren paced the Suns with 23 points. De'Anthony Melton scored 17, and Deandre Ayton notched 12 points and 11 rebounds for Phoenix, which has lost 10 straight.

Rockets 111, Trail Blazers 104

James Harden scored a team-high 29 points, but it was a maligned group of reserves who helped carry host Houston to a come-from-behind victory over Portland.

Following a change in their starting lineup, with guard Eric Gordon replacing James Ennis, the Rockets received 37 points from their bench. Gerald Green (13 points), Danuel House Jr. (12) and Nene (10) all scored in double figures to help Houston snap a three-game skid.

Rockets guard Chris Paul (11 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists) sealed the win at the free-throw line as Portland took its fifth consecutive road loss. Damian Lillard paced the Trail Blazers with 34 points, while CJ McCollum chipped in 22.

Raptors 123, Clippers 99

Serge Ibaka scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Toronto ended a two-game losing streak with a blowout win at Los Angeles.

Toronto's Kyle Lowry came in 4-for-28 from the floor over the past four games, but he shot 8-for-13 while scoring 21 points. Jonas Valanciunas added 16 points off the bench. The Raptors' leading scorer, Kawhi Leonard, sat out for a rest ahead of a Wednesday road game against the Golden State Warriors.

Boban Marjanovic scored 18 points and fellow reserve Tyrone Wallace finished with a season-high 15 points to lead the Clippers, who won in overtime at Phoenix on Monday night.