Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 07:01 by Vanessa Macdonald

Caruana Galizia comments were blown out of proportion: V18 chairman

Jason Micallef says Valletta 2018 will have long-term positive impact

The reaction to comments made by the chairman of the Valletta 2018 Foundation Jason Micallef were “blown out of proportion” pushed by a few dozen people with a personal agenda.

Mr Micallef told Times Talk that this agenda had been pushed for a decade, and that the international reaction was just part of it.

He was speaking as the year-long programme for Valletta as the Capital of Culture draws to an end, which he described as a success which would have a long-term impact on the economics and social fabric of the capital.

