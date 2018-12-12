You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Caruana Galizia comments were blown out of proportion: V18 chairman

The reaction to comments made by the chairman of the Valletta 2018 Foundation Jason Micallef were “blown out of proportion” pushed by a few dozen people with a personal agenda.

Mr Micallef told Times Talk that this agenda had been pushed for a decade, and that the international reaction was just part of it.

He was speaking as the year-long programme for Valletta as the Capital of Culture draws to an end, which he described as a success which would have a long-term impact on the economics and social fabric of the capital.