Fast-forward to the new year

Melita has partnered with multinational networking and telecommunications company Ericsson to roll-out the most advanced mobile network in Malta.



This 5G-ready mobile network already covers 85 per cent of the Maltese Islands – full coverage will be achieved by the end of this year.



This is a first not only in Malta but also in Europe – in fact, as the first operator in Europe to complete a nationwide 5G-ready network, Melita customers will be using the newest and most advanced mobile network in Europe. And in the near future, Melita customers can be among the first in the world to benefit from everything 5G has to offer.



The benefits for customers are already being enjoyed – customers subscribed to Melita who have 4.5G capable devices are already benefiting from this new mobile network at no additional cost. And once 5G devices become available – the first 5G-ready smartphones will go in sale in 2019 – and the process of allocating spectrum is completed, Melita mobile customers will be able to immediately enjoy the full benefits of 5G.



These benefits make work and play more efficient and enjoyable. These include vastly increased speeds, data transfer capacity and lower latency, leading to a huge change in the use of technology. Moreover, Melita’s new mobile network ensures that Malta and Gozo will be entirely covered with LTE-M and NB-IoT, the best connectivity technologies for the internet of things.



Apart from the best network, Melita mobile customers can also enjoy best value, with no high data usage fees, no bill shock and no need to track data consumption all the time. For instance, with a Big Blue Unlimited20 or Unlimited60 mobile plan with your Flexi Bundle, you get unlimited calls, SMS and data.



For a monthly €25, Big Blue Unlimited10 combined with Flexi Bundle gives customers 10 GB at 4.5G speeds, as well as unlimited calls and SMS to all local numbers when in Malta and EU countries. For a monthly €35, Big Blue Unlimited20 with Flexi Bundle packs 20GB of data at 4.5G speeds and unlimited data at up to 1Mbps speeds, together with unlimited calls to the EU, the US, China, Canada and Australia.



A €50 monthly spend on Big Blue Unlimited60 gives customers 60 GB at 4.5G speeds and unlimited calls to the EU, the US, China, Canada and Australia.

Winter is all about spending time at home with family and friends. For those cosy evenings at home, how about giving yourself the gift of great connectivity. For home internet and WiFi, customers opting for a monthly spend of €49.99 avail of Melita GigaPower 1000 Mbps home internet connection and Plume® membership, a comprehensive modern services bundle featuring Adaptive WiFi™, HomePass®, advanced parental controls, the Plume app and two SuperPods – all being launched in time for Christmas on December 20 on a first-come, first-served basis. To be first in line for game-changing internet experience, call Melita on 2727 9966.



This Christmas, the best network gives Melita customers better value at great prices.