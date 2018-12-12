No private matter - Michael Falzon

“Gender-based violence is a phenomenon deeply rooted in gender inequality and continues to be one of the most notable human rights violations within all societies,” the European Institute for Gender Equality said.

It is violence inflicted on an individual for the sole reason of the gender they identify with. While gender-based violence is a general term, it has to be recognised that the majority of the victims are women and girls. In fact, one in 20 women in the European Union has been raped; one in two women experienced sexual harassment; one in three women was victim of physical and/or sexual violence; one in five women experienced stalking and 95 per cent of the victims trafficked for sexual exploitation are women.

The numbers are shocking, to say the least.

Gender-based violence takes many different forms, from its most widespread, that is intimate partner violence, to acts of violence taking place online. The different forms are not mutually exclusive and multiple occurrences of violence can take place simultaneously. Moreover, while women face violence and discrimination on the basis of gender, they might experience several forms of violence concurrently.

One of the main issues with violence against women is reporting.

Reported cases of violence is just a small number of a statistic that, in reality, could be much more significant. In fact, the majority of the women in the European Union who are abused by their partner do not call the police. Only one in three women (33 per cent) who are physically or sexually abused by their partner make contact with the authorities.

Therefore, the reported figures obscure the true prevalence of the problem.

Nevertheless, the staggering numbers mentioned above manifest that violence against women is a social issue. Insisting that what happens behind closed doors is the family’s concern is an argument that does not hold water. On the contrary, the growing understanding of violence against women should foster further education and awareness to challenge social norms that perpetuate this type of violence.

Increasing reports of gender-based violence could possibly be a ‘positive’ sign. This because the increase in reports could be a consequence of the growing awareness and education. It means that individuals are refusing to turn a blind eye to violence and, more importantly, it means that signs of violence are being recognised. On the other hand, when we do not speak out, we minimise the seriousness of the problem and ‘permit’ violent behaviour. We would be accomplices of this inhuman behaviour.

Women should be empowered, financially and personally, and encouraged to participate in all spheres of life. With tools such the free childcare service and the in-work benefit, this government managed to challenge the misconceptions on female roles in the economy and encourage more women to participate in the labour market.

While historically Malta has always had low female labour participation rates, the figures are now shifting in a significant manner. These measures gave the possibility to women to become more independent and determined.

Furthermore, legislation is an important step forward towards protecting women and children from violence.

Malta was one of the first member states to ratify the Istanbul Convention, the legal framework on tackling gender-based violence, which is now enshrined in the new Gender-based Violence and Domestic Violence Act.

In addition, health and social services are available and responsive to the needs of those suffering from abuse. In this regard, Aġenzija Appoġġ provides a variety of services to adults and their children suffering abuse in family and intimate relationships.

The Domestic Violence Unit renders a social work service to victims at time of crises by providing them with immediate assistance as well as developing a safety plan.

While the Għabex emergency shelter provides immediate protection to female victims of domestic violence and their children by offering a safe environment where they are supported with all their daily needs.

On the other hand, the managing abusive behaviour service encourages abusive men to change their attitudes and behaviours. The programme helps men to become responsible and respectful while they understand the abusive nature of their relationship.

As noted on many occasions, violence is no private matter. It is a social and moral issue as well as a criminal act. It is the responsibility of the whole community to prevent violence.

Domestic violence and gender-based violence is everybody’s business. Thus, all of us have a key role to play in ensure dignity and inclusion as love is not supposed to hurt but fulfill.

Michael Falzon is Minister for the Family, Children’s Rights and Social Solidarity.

This is a Times of Malta print opinion piece