Watch: Theresa May locked in car as Angela Merkel looks on

The EU is clearly not the only thing Theresa May is struggling to exit.

The British Prime Minister was briefly trapped in her car ahead of a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on her floundering Brexit deal. An aide struggled with the locked door for a few seconds before May emerged for a red-carpet handshake with her counterpart.

Theresa May gets locked inside her car as she attempts to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel



Read the latest on Theresa May's tour of European leaders here: https://t.co/BdWa4K5WMy pic.twitter.com/h6066HP7o3 — Sky News Politics (@SkyNewsPolitics) December 11, 2018

A day after pulling a parliamentary vote on the agreement in the face of hostility from lawmakers, May rushed from London for breakfast in The Hague with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and then a meeting in Berlin with Europe's most powerful leader Merkel in a frantic bid to save her deal.

The EU has ruled out renegotiating the exit treaty.