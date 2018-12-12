Advert
Watch: British lawmaker ejected from parliament for seizing ceremonial mace

Incident came hours after announcement of deferred vote

British Labour lawmaker Lloyd Russell-Moyle was ejected on Monday from the House of Commons' debating chamber for seizing a ceremonial mace, in a protest at the government's handling of Brexit.

The incident came hours after Prime Minister Theresa May deferred a planned vote on her Brexit deal.

Parliament will on Tuesday hold a three-hour emergency debate, Speaker John Bercow announced following a request by the opposition Labour Party.

