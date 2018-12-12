Today's front pages: December 11, 2018

The Times of Malta reveals that one of the businessmen involved in the company that owns one of the power stations, Mark Gasan, is to be given a permit to build a villa in ODZ land. It also confirms that the man at the centre of the Libyan warlord scandal, Neville Gafa, has been fired by the Foundation for Medical Services.

The Malta Independent reports that the Planning Authority should decide by the end of this year on accommodation for university students. It also carries a story on the testimony given by the Police Commissioner in court during which he confirmed that the Egrant claim was still being investigated.

The Egrant inquiry is also the main story on in-Nazzjon, which carries comments made on the case by Opposition leader Adrian Delia.

L-Orizzont, in the meantime, seeks comments from the Mental Health Commissioner about the recent reform in policies - which he welcomes. It also says that the police are speaking to the elderly man who fell and hurt near the Great Siege Monument over the weekend.