Three mini market hold-ups solved after thief pleads guilty

A man has pleaded guilty to armed holdups at different outlets of a local mini market chain over the past month.

Justin Camilleri, a homeless and unemployed 31-year old, pleaded guilty to two separate armed robberies and another one which only reached the attempt stage.

He was further accused of having driven a stolen Ford Focus, having stolen number plates and also with having defrauded the owner of a petrol station out of some €457. Other charges related to the breach of a Probation Order and recidivism.

Prosecuting inspectors Fabian Fleri and Lydon Zammit explained that the 14 charges revolved around similar offences, with the exception of one that was an attempt.

All three robberies had targeted different outlets of the same retail chain, the first taking place at Sta Venera on the evening of November 5, when the man, armed with a knife, made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and top-up cards, after holding two women against their will.

Just over a month later, last Friday evening, another shop in Birkirkara was targeted, with the thief making off with cash and top-up cards after holding up three employees.

Two days later, on Sunday evening, the same man once again attempted to carry out another holdup at a store in San Ġwann.

After hearing the accused plead guilty, Inspector Fleri explained that the man had co-operated with investigators, knowing fully well that the charges he was facing could possibly land him an effective jail term.

As for the number plates and vehicle, the accused had insisted that he had not been the one to steal them, although admitting to their use.

When making submissions on punishment, defence lawyer Andy Ellul explained that having known his client as a child, he was aware of his proper upbringing. The man, who up to a couple of months ago had a stable job, was no hardened drug addict but only made intermittent use of drugs.

“It appears that he almost did what he did so as to get caught, although admittedly, he did not choose the right way to go about it,” Dr Ellul said, appealing to the court for clemency when meting out punishment.

In the light of these submissions, duty magistrate Audrey Demicoli remanded the accused in custody pending delivery of judgment on Friday.