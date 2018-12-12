Qatar Airways confirms Malta flight as from June 2019

Qatar Airways will commence direct flights to Malta as from June 4, 2019, with daily services in summer and four flights a week in winter.

The route will be served with an A320 aircraft.

Another feather added to our European network. We're launching non-stop flights to Valletta, Malta on 4 June 2019. https://t.co/BZKAfGYLCt pic.twitter.com/ClbQ7Vt6kx — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) December 10, 2018

Qatar Airways Group chief executive Akbar Al Baker, said the flight would enhance connectivity for both business and leisure travel to and from Europe, complementing the launch during the past year of non-stop services to Prague, Kyiv and Skopje among others.

The route had been announced earlier this year, with the airline signing an agreement with Air Malta in July for pilot training, through which the local airline will train 20 cadet pilots employed with Qatar Airways.

The cadets will build up their hours on the Air Malta route network flying Airbus A320s with experienced Maltese training captains.

Upon return to Qatar, the cadets will continue their training with the intention of being promoted to First Officers with Qatar Airways.