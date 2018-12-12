Out on bail after trying to run man over in Gozo argument

A heated argument between two Libyan men in Gozo, early on Monday morning, landed one of them in court facing criminal charges, whilst the other ended up with a fractured leg as his scramble to safety failed.

Tripoli-born Benamar Nader Abdulshasem, 41, who has strong family ties in Malta and lives in Mellieħa, ended up under arrest following the incident which took place at the Qbajjar area in the limits of Żebbug, Gozo.

A heated argument allegedly broke out between the accused and another Libyan national along Qbajjar Road yesterday at around 8.00am. Matters escalated when the accused allegedly got into his car and attempted to run over the other man, prompting the latter to run away to safety.

However, in his desperate bid to get away, the man had reportedly tried to clamber up a wall, injuring himself in the process, thus ending up with a fractured leg.

The other man was subsequently arrested and arraigned before a court in Gozo, presided over by magistrate Joanne Vella Cuschieri, where he pleaded not guilty to no fewer than ten charges, including that of having grievously injured the other man without intent to endanger his life.

He was further charged with having driven his Ford vehicle in a dangerous and reckless manner, having been in possession of a pointed instrument without the necessary police licence, as well as having been in possession of a regular weapon.

The man was also charged with simple possession of cannabis resin, threats and assault, breaching the peace as well as with being a recidivist.

The man pleaded not guilty and requested bail, his defence lawyers arguing that their client had lived in Malta for the past 24 years and had strong family ties, being a father of seven. Moreover, there was no fear of absconding, the court was told.

After hearing submissions by both parties, the court upheld the request for bail, granting the man release from preventive arrest against a deposit of €1,000, a personal guarantee of €5,000 and an order to sign the bail book three times a week.

Inspector Bernard Charles Spiteri prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Angie Muscat are defence counsel.