More overnight diversions at Marsa junction on Wednesday

Some of the roads converging at the Marsa junction will be closed on Wednesday night from 7pm, so that they can be modified to accommodate the new temporary lanes and traffic lights being installed this week.

Infrastructure Malta is completing the temporary lanes and traffic lights required to start the third phase of the Marsa Junction Project, to open them to road users on Thursday morning.

Road users travelling to and from Triq Aldo Moro will be diverted to a number of alternative routes in the same area.

Once the final works are completed during the night, on Thursday morning the new temporary lanes and traffic lights of the Marsa Junction will be opened to road users as announced last week. The temporary routes will remain in place for several months, while the first of the project’s seven flyover structures are being built.

Roadside diversion signs will be posted along the routes affected by Wednesday night’s diversions. Infrastructure Malta, Police and Transport Malta officials will be stationed in the area to guide road users.

While Wednesday’s overnight works are in progress, road users travelling south (from Valletta and the Marsa-Ħamrun Bypass) through Triq Aldo Moro will be diverted to Vjal Sir Paul Boffa, towards Corradino and Paola. There will be no direct access to Luqa, Gudja, the airport or other localities in the same direction from the southbound carriageway of Triq Aldo Moro.

Road users travelling to these destinations, including the airport, are advised to use alternative routes through Qormi and Luqa, or through the centre of Paola towards the Santa Luċija roundabout. A diversion route from the northbound carriageway of Vjal Sir Paul Boffa to Vjal Santa Luċija will also be available.

In the opposite direction, from Paola to Valletta, there will be no access from Vjal Sir Paul Boffa to Triq Aldo Moro. Instead, road users will be diverted to Vjal Santa Luċija’s southbound carriageway, the Santa Luċija roundabout and on to Luqa and Qormi.

On Wednesday night, the connection between the northbound carriageway of Vjal Santa Luċija and Triq Aldo Moro will be closed as well. The two roads will be linked through the two new temporary lanes being prepared in the lower Addolorata Cemetery area, and Triq il-Gvern Lokali (Government Printing Press).

To provide another alternative south-central route, during the same night the road through the Dock 7 area (connecting the Corradino roundabout to Marsa and Valletta), will be open in the northbound direction.

Wednesday night’s works will complete the setting up of the temporary lanes and traffic lights required to close parts of the Marsa Junction area and switch off its main traffic lights system. This modification will clear space for the first works of the third phase of the Marsa Junction Project. This phase includes the construction of a seven flyover intersection to eliminate traffic lights waiting times and improve the safety and efficiency of the busiest junction of the Maltese road network.

The Marsa Junction Project includes the construction of new roads, a seven-flyover multilevel intersection, pedestrian pathways, bicycle lanes, park and ride facilities, landscaped areas and other developments to upgrade this important node of the Maltese transport network.

This project is co-financed through the EU’s Connecting Europe Facility.

For more information or for assistance, contact Infrastructure Malta on 2334 1000 or info.im@infrastructuremalta.com.