Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 21:18

Inmate found dead at Corradino prison

26-year old man had just started his sentence

A 26-year old inmate was found dead at Corradino Correctional Facility on Tuesday, prison authorities have confirmed. 

In a statement, authorities said the man had been found unconscious in his cell during routine rounds. He was given first aid and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Sources said the man had only recently begun his sentence. 

Police investigations are ongoing. A magisterial inquiry and internal investigation have also been ordered.

