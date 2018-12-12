Dalli's plan to unlock €500m in migration funds approved by MEPs

Dr Dalli said negotiations were not easy.

Plans to recycle more than €500 million in EU funds earmarked for migration relocation have been approved by more than two-thirds of the European Parliament.



The proposal, which was piloted by MEP Miriam Dalli, was approved on Tuesday following weeks of negotiations and votes at both parliament and EU Council level.



It will ensure that untapped funds will be used for migrat relocation and resettlement measures as well as others to strengthen asylum proceedings.



A majority of EU member states had already voted in favour of the proposal at the end of last month, one day after Dr Dalli wrapped up negotiations on the proposal at European Parliament committee level.



The principle of solidarity and fair-sharing of responsibility is safeguarded under Article 80 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union - a legal argument that MEP Dalli included in her proposed text and which was successfully adopted.



In a statement announcing the deal, the Labour Party said the approval was a clear message in favour of solidarity with frontline countries like Malta and would mean more funds available in member states to implement migration-linked programmes over the next two years.

Commenting on the agreement, Miriam Dalli said, “The negotiations to ensure a minimum of the funds are used for the solidarity action of relocation were not easy. Moreover, because of the urgent nature of this legislation, the negotiations were carried out in a short period of time. Nonetheless, I am satisfied with the positive result achieved as it means that we are supporting those most affected by irregular migration whilst encouraging each EU member to play its part.”